Meet Ginger. She is a 2-year-old husky/shepherd mix who is very sweet natured. She is potty trained and very good with kids and with other dogs. To adopt Ginger, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pet: Ginger
Kevin McClintock
NEOSHO, MO - Robert Brian Eberle, 63, retired forklift operator, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
CARL JUNCTION, MO - James Dennis "JD" Morris, 67, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joplin Family Worship Center. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
CEDAR CREEK, MO - Clairlee Hankins, 99, passed away Monday, May 24, 2001. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Neosho IOOF Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-5 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
