Meet Gobbles. This sweet-faced girl is loving, beautiful and, according to shelther staff, absolutely loves head rubs. To adopt Gobbles, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane. Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society
WAXAHACHIE, TX - Dr. Jim Ernest Laughlin, 81, formerly of Stella, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waxahachie Funeral Home, Waxhachie, TX.
PITTSBURG, KS - William Dean "Bill" Potter, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 06, 2021. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Countryside Christian Church, Pittsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
CARTHAGE, MO - Della May McCall, 74, owner of Shiney Clean, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
