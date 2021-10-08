Gobbles.jpg

Meet Gobbles.

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Gobbles. This sweet-faced girl is loving, beautiful and, according to shelther staff, absolutely loves head rubs. To adopt Gobbles, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane. Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Tags

Trending Video