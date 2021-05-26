Meet Hercules. He is a 1-year-old border collie mix. He’s great with kids and other animals. He’s a beautiful boy and is ready for his forever home. To adopt Hercules, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pet: Hercules
