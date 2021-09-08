Ice.jpg

Meet Ice. 

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Ice. He is a lab/husky mix. He is an adult, meaning he's over 3 years old, and weighs around 60 pounds. Shelter officials have dubbed him Ice because of his light blue eyes. Officials say Ice is potty trained and walks well on a leash. He is likely to make a great couch buddy as well. To adopt Ice, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

