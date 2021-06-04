pet1.jpg

Meet James. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet James. This “handsome, really sweet and loving boy” is approximately 4 to 6 years old and has been living at the shelter since April 26 — so he’s ready for a forever home. He’s neutered and, according to shelter staff, loves head rubs and treats. To adopt James, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

