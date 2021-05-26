Meet Jessie. She is a sweet Lab mix that came to the shelter shortly after having a litter of puppies. Her owner never came to claim her, which shelter officials can’t understand because she is, according to them, a sweetheart. She’s ready for a loving home. To adopt Jessie, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

