Meet Jiggy. She’s a boxer/black Lab mix who is 1 year old and weighs 52 pounds. She walks well on a leash and is good with both kids and other dogs. She loves her treats, so she should be easy to train. She also comes with a free session with Whyte Dog Academy to help her settle in to her new home. To adopt Jiggy, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
courtesy | carthage humane society
