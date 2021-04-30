Meet Zeus. This handsome shepherd mix, somewhere between the age of 1 and 2, is a high-energy fellow, so he’ll need lots of playtime. But during his downtime, he enjoys cuddles and kisses. He is food motivated and knows the “sit” command. He gets along with other dogs in the shelter but is intensely interested in cats. To adopt Zeus, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

Tags

Trending Video