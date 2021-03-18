Meet Emma. This shy 3-year-old tabby is a bit timid but a sweet and affectionate girl. She’s been at the Joplin shelter since March 12, so she needs to find her forever home as quickly as possible. She’s not fond of dogs, so a home without dogs would be ideal. She needs a quiet home with plenty of human laps to lay on. To adopt Emma, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.

