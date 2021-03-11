Meet Darcy. This shy, 2- to 3-year-old hound mix is a little timid at first contact, but she warms up very quickly with people. A fixture inside the shelter since Feb. 9, she is food-motivated and knows the “sit” command. She gets along with other dogs but she’s scared of cats, at least in a shelter environment, so it be best if she went to home with just other dogs. To adopt Darcy, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.
Available pet: Joplin Humane Society
Pierce City, MO- Kenneth Barr Garrison, 94, a retired teacher, passed Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pierce City. Visitation: Sunday 4-6 PM at Lakin Funeral Home, Pierce City.
JOPLIN, MO - Kimberly Smith, 34, a production worker, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Allean Fingar, 95, a retired secretary, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Fairview Cemetery, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
