Meet Darcy. This shy, 2- to 3-year-old hound mix is a little timid at first contact, but she warms up very quickly with people. A fixture inside the shelter since Feb. 9, she is food-motivated and knows the “sit” command. She gets along with other dogs but she’s scared of cats, at least in a shelter environment, so it be best if she went to home with just other dogs. To adopt Darcy, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.

Tags

Trending Video