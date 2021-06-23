Meet Koda. This 1-year-old husky is on the smaller side at 56 pounds, but he’s a happy dog who is very good with kids and other animals. He’s also smart and potty-trained. He is a playful, active puppy and would make a fine addition to any home. To adopt Koda, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pet: Koda
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
