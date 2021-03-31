Meet Luigi. This superfriendly 4- to 5-year-old pit bull mix loves “snuggles and hugs.” He is food motivated, and he knows his “sit” command. Luigi is very laid-back most of the time but will occasionally display bursts of puppy-like energy. He would thrive in most households. He’s been at the Joplin shelter since March 8. To adopt Luigi, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.

