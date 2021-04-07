Magnus.jpg

Meet Magnus.

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Magnus. He’s a sweet German shepard/blue heeler mix. He just turned a year old, so he’s still just a pup. He’s very active and very good at jumping fences. He came in with his brother — Ash — and has always taken care of him. They are a bonded pair, but shelter officials have not found a home for them to leave the shelter together, so they are forced to split them up. To adopt Magnus, or his brother — or if you’d take them both home so they’d be the happiest — call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit Magnus at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.

