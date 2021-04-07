Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening followed by a few lingering showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.