Meet Mena — or Miss Mena as she’s known by those at the shelter. She’s a loving and very calm dog. She accepts hugs from everyone, even asks for them by sitting as close as possible to a person’s side. She doesn’t pull at all on a leash and shows great confidence. She knows how to sit and will happily tag along with a favorite human. To adopt Mena, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pet: Mena
