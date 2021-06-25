Mena.jpg

Meet Mena. 

 Courtesy | Carthage Human Society

Meet Mena — or Miss Mena as she’s known by those at the shelter. She’s a loving and very calm dog. She accepts hugs from everyone, even asks for them by sitting as close as possible to a person’s side. She doesn’t pull at all on a leash and shows great confidence. She knows how to sit and will happily tag along with a favorite human. To adopt Mena, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

Tags

Trending Video