Mila is a beautiful, blue-eyed husky mix who came to the shelter along with her three puppies. She has been spayed and and updated on her vaccinations and is now ready for her forever home. She is between 1 to 3 years of age and is with good with other dogs. She walks well on a leash and is good with kids. To adopt Mila, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
courtesy | carthage humane society
