Meet Patrick. 

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Patrick. He is an Australian shepherd/border collie mix who is somewhere between 3 to 5 years of age. He is active and playful and gets along well with other animals. He tips the scales is 47 pounds and is available to be someone's best friend. To adopt Patrick, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

