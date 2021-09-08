Percival.jpg

Meet Percival. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Percival. This black-furred male cat is an adult looking for a nice, quiet home. He has been at the Joplin shelter for 54 days and is desperate for his forever home. He loves nothing more than soft head rubs. To adopt Percival, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

