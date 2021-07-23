Meet Rae. She’s a 1- to 2-year-old female terrier mix and has been a shelter resident since June 28. She has a high energy level, so she will need plenty of daily exercise outdoors. Overall, she’s “loose and wiggly,” the shelter said, and likes to sit next to her person for cuddles and kisses. Rae walks well on a leash with no pulling. She is food-motivated and knows the sit command. She gets along with other dogs and is indifferent to cats in the shelter environment. To adopt her, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Available pet: Rae
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
LOCKWOOD, MO - Doris Aileen Belcher, 81, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Lockwood United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Lockwood Cemetery.
JOPLIN, MO - Linda Susan Hawkins-Good, 60, a respiratory therapist, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho. Burial will be in Gibson Cemetery, Neosho.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neosho man fighting for his life following COVID-19 infection
- Missouri hits new peak in delta variant summer surge
- Physician discusses impact of COVID-19, vaccines on women's health
- Mercy admits record number of COVID-19 patients
- Parson launches vaccine incentive program
- Council approves zoning for new type of housing plan
- ‘The surge is coming,’ Springfield mayor warns other Missouri cities
- COVID-19 numbers surge
- Local ventilator usage going up among younger COVID-19 patients, health officials say
- Carl Junction graduate Psajdl hired by Houston Texans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.