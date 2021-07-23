Rae.jpg

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Rae. She’s a 1- to 2-year-old female terrier mix and has been a shelter resident since June 28. She has a high energy level, so she will need plenty of daily exercise outdoors. Overall, she’s “loose and wiggly,” the shelter said, and likes to sit next to her person for cuddles and kisses. Rae walks well on a leash with no pulling. She is food-motivated and knows the sit command. She gets along with other dogs and is indifferent to cats in the shelter environment. To adopt her, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

