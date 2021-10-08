Meet Rebel. This guy is the shelter’s longest resident at 128 days and counting; the poor guy, according to shelther staff, has practically grown up at the shelter. He is 1 and is a petite Labrador mix. He knows “sit,” “stay” and “down” commands; he is very food motivated. He gets along with other dogs, but cats are not his friends. To adopt Rebel, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society
