Shea is a 7- to 9-month-old female pit bull mix, according to the Joplin Humane Society. She has a high energy level, so she will need plenty of daily exercise. She is loose and wiggly, and comes when called to hop up in your lap for hugs and kisses. She is food-motivated and knows the sit command. She gets along with other dogs and is indifferent toward cats in a shelter environment. Shea has been at the adoption center since July 3. To adopt her, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane. COURTESY | JOPLIN HUMANE SOCIETY
