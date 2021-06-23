Meet Silas. This Labrador/border collie mix, somewhere between the age of 1 and 2, is a sweet and loveable boy. He loves children and gets along great with everyone. He knows a few commands, and the shelter’s trainers will come out to the home, free of charge, to help him settle in. To adopt Silas, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

Tags

Trending Video