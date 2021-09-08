Steven.jpg

Meet Steven. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Steven. This 2- or 3-year-old husky mix is friendly and playful, as you can tell in the picture. He’s also energetic, so he will need a home where he can receive plenty of exercise. He has been at the Joplin shelter since Aug. 10. To adopt Steven, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

