Meet Steven. This 2- or 3-year-old husky mix is friendly and playful, as you can tell in the picture. He’s also energetic, so he will need a home where he can receive plenty of exercise. He has been at the Joplin shelter since Aug. 10. To adopt Steven, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Available pet: Steven
TOPEKA, KS - Mary Martin, 96, a switchboard operator, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Burial was held Wednesday, August 8, at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
ALMA, AR - Eileen Joan Silvey Toepfer, 83, formerly of Galena, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was a retiree of Motorola. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home, Alma.
