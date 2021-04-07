Meet Tippy. Tippy is gentle and moved into the shelter on Feb. 10. At between 4 and 5 years of age, this boxer-mix loves people and other dogs but is no fan of the felines. She knows the “sit” and “ down” commands. She has a ton of energy to burn, so she would do best with an active household. To adopt Tippy, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.
Available pet: Tippy
- Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society
DUENWEG, MO - Louis C. Vance, 83, a Jayhawk employee, passed away Wednesday, April 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be at a later day. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
STARK CITY, MO - Beni Schultz, 81, a homemaker, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Wanda United Methodist Church, Stark City. Visitation will follow. Burial Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Springfield.
JOPLIN, MO - Dorothy Steele, 81, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory, Joplin.
WADDY, KY - Larry R. Murdock, 52, formerly of Columbus, KS, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021. He previously worked for Bemis Manufacturing. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
