 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Tippy. Tippy is gentle and moved into the shelter on Feb. 10. At between 4 and 5 years of age, this boxer-mix loves people and other dogs but is no fan of the felines. She knows the “sit” and “ down” commands. She has a ton of energy to burn, so she would do best with an active household. To adopt Tippy, call the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane in Joplin.

