Meet Yoshi. Yoshi has been at the Joplin Humane Society for 180 days, and shelter workers say he’s the absolute sweetest guy. He seems great at posing as an Easter bunny. This pit bull mix is between 1 and 2 years old, and he’s a very happy guy. He knows his “sit” command, and he does well with other dogs but is not a big fan of cats. To adopt Yoshi, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.courtesy | joplin humane society
