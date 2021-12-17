Meet Alex. He’s a Lab mix falling somewhere between the ages of 3 and 4. He has medium energy, meaning he loves his playtime but doesn’t mind a bout of afternoon cuddles. Alex is food motivated and knows the “sit” command. He has been through heartworm treatment. To adopt Alex, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
JOPLIN, MO - Michael Lewis Schwarting, 72, a former safety manager for Tri-State Trucking, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
NEOSHO, MO - Gail Butler-Boyer, 84, an LPN for La-Z-Boy, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at Neosho Community Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
