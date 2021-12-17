Alex.jpg

Meet Alex. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Alex. He’s a Lab mix falling somewhere between the ages of 3 and 4. He has medium energy, meaning he loves his playtime but doesn’t mind a bout of afternoon cuddles. Alex is food motivated and knows the “sit” command. He has been through heartworm treatment. To adopt Alex, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

