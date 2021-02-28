From staff reports news@joplinglobe.com
JOPLIN HUMANE SOCIETY
Meet Lola May. This sweet girl, as the Joplin Humane Society’s Rescue Coordinator Kelly Cruzan so neatly put it, “is as lovely as a sunny spring day.” She’s a young female Lab mix somewhere between 1 and 2 years of age. She has been at the shelter since mid-February. She lives at a “high energy” level, so once she’s adopted she’ll need plenty of exercise and some room to roam. Cruzan described her as “loose and wiggly,” and when called, she runs over to give kisses. Lola May walks well on a leash with no pulling. She’s also food motivated and knows the command “sit.” She gets along fine with other dogs, but is afraid of cats in the shelter environment, so make sure she goes to a dog-only home. To adopt Lola May, call the shelter at 417-623-3642, ext. 111, or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
CARTHAGE HUMANE SOCIETY
Meet Diesel. This brindle boxer mix sports a name you might see in a Hollywood action thriller. At 4 years old, he has called the Carthage Humane Society home since before Thanksgiving. He needs to find his forever home. He’s been described as a “sweet and high energy fellow” and “would love someone to play with” on a full-time basis. Is that you? He’s also a guardian when it comes to curious animals; he’ll chase away squirrels, rabbits and birds from your backyard. He loves the great outdoors. However, Diesel prefers to be an only child, so he should go to a family with no other pets — dogs or cats. Diesel needs a family to call his own, who he can play with and love on forever. To adopt Diesel, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
CARTHAGE HUMANE SOCIETY
Meet Cedar. This German Shepherd mix is somewhere between 2 and 3 years old. He’s called the Carthage Humane Society home for the past six months, so he needs a permanent home. Cedar prefers to be an only child in his future forever home. Also take note that, like most athletic shepherds, he’s been known to leap tall fences with single bounds, so anticipate these “super” tactics. OHe’s been working with a trainer, and has a free session at his new home for his new family to help him settle in. Cedar likes to play hockey, and when he’s left alone, he’ll use his water dish to score points. But his favorite pastime is giving — and receiving — hugs and cuddles. He’s sponsored, so his adoption fee is reduced. To adopt Cedar, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane.
FAITHFUL FRIENDS ANIMAL ADVOCATES
Meet Merica. This black cat with large and expressive yellow eyes came to the shelter very scared and cautious. But since then, under proper care, he’s blossomed into a super talkative and happy critter. He’s been at the shelter for 22 weeks — 158 days as of this week. That’s a long time in a stressful environment such as a shelter kennel. Can you give this cat a permanent home? If so, give the shelter a call at 417-592-2512 or visit Merica at 11281 State Highway 86 in Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.