Meet Autumn. This adult female cat, who looks like a pile of autumn leaves with eyes, is a loving, talkative and sassy girl. Despite the sass and talk, she may be a bit shy with strangers at first, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your forever shadow. She has been at the shelter since October. To adopt Autumn, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Available pets: Autumn
Obituaries
JOPLIN, MO - Michael Lewis Schwarting, 72, a former safety manager for Tri-State Trucking, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin.
NEOSHO, MO - Gail Butler-Boyer, 84, an LPN for La-Z-Boy, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Services 10 a.m. Tuesday at Neosho Community Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca, MO.
