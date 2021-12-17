Autumn.jpg

Meet Autumn. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Autumn. This adult female cat, who looks like a pile of autumn leaves with eyes, is a loving, talkative and sassy girl. Despite the sass and talk, she may be a bit shy with strangers at first, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your forever shadow. She has been at the shelter since October. To adopt Autumn, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

Tags

Trending Video