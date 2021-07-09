B2.jpg

Meet B2.

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet B2. This Rottweiler mix is a young-un, somewhere between 1 and 3 years of age. He does well with people and other dogs. He also tries to keep his kennel clean, so if he isn’t potty trained, it won’t take much to get him there. Overall, he’s a happy and friendly boy. To adopt B2, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

