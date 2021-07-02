Meet Beau. This sweet bulldog mix is an active, playful and a very happy-go-lucky fellow, according to shelter officials. At 52 pounds, he falls between 1 to 2 years of age, so there's still plenty of puppy in him. He likes to go for walks and loves to curl up next to his favorite person. He truly is a gentle giant. To adopt Beau, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

