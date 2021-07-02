Meet Beau. This sweet bulldog mix is an active, playful and a very happy-go-lucky fellow, according to shelter officials. At 52 pounds, he falls between 1 to 2 years of age, so there's still plenty of puppy in him. He likes to go for walks and loves to curl up next to his favorite person. He truly is a gentle giant. To adopt Beau, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
WILLARD, MO - Patty L. Hodkin, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CARTHAGE, MO - Tracy Ann Smart, 63, a Communication Solutions employee, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
RIVERTON, KS - Jimmy Nelson Lewis, 73, former assembler for King Press, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lowell Cemetery.
