Meet Blue. 

Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Blue. This girl is a 1- to 2-year-old boxer/black mouth cur mix with one blue eye and one brown one. She was in bad shape when she came into the shelter, abandoned in a house when her owners moved away, leaving her behind. By the time she was rescued, she was skinny and had fleas. She couldn’t stand being touched, with most of her fur missing from scratching. She’s recovered physically, but she’s still very shy. She is potty trained and walks well on a leash. She isn’t good with other dogs (out of fear), but she comes with two free sessions from Whyte Dog Trainers to get her settled into her new home. To adopt Blue, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

