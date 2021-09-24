Meet Bucky. This guy is a 7- to 9-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. I’m told he’s very shy with strangers at first but warms very quickly to people, particularly if they love on him. He gets along with other dogs but is afraid of cats in a shelter atmosphere. To adopt Bucky, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.courtesy | joplin humane society
Available pets: Bucky
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CARTHAGE, MO - Clifford Eugene Johnson, 85, a retired truck driver, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021. Graveside services were held Monday at Emmanuel Cemetery, Carthage.
NEOSHO, MO - Patricia (Pat) Sue Trenary, 76, a legal secretary, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Neosho Methodist Church. Arrangements under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
JOPLIN, MO - Paul Williamson Jr., 52, a machine operator, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime Joplin manufacturer ready to hire as expansion wraps up
- MO VIP drawing announces 8 area winners
- Employers chasing shrinking pool of workers in Joplin
- Neosho School District defends policy; group mobilizes to press for change
- Accident kills Joplin man and two boys
- D&D Sexton celebrates 40 years in Carthage
- Former PSU basketball standout Pate passes away
- Lions stun Bronchos, earn first win of MIAA football season
- Joplin musician releases first solo single
- Joplin COVID-19 cases still going down
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.