Bucky.jpg

Meet Bucky. 

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Bucky. This guy is a 7- to 9-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. I’m told he’s very shy with strangers at first but warms very quickly to people, particularly if they love on him. He gets along with other dogs but is afraid of cats in a shelter atmosphere. To adopt Bucky, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.courtesy | joplin humane society

Tags

Trending Video