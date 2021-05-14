Buster.jpg

Meet Buster.

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Buster. This big boy is a sweet, 1-year-old Catahoula bulldog, and tips the scales at 150 pounds. Buster came to the shelter after being rescued from an abusive home, so he’s in desperate need of an individual or family who will love on him. He gets along great with kids and other pets. Plus, he’s been sponsored. To adopt Buster, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

