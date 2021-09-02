Meet Cedar. This German Shepard mix, who is between the ages of 1 and 2 years old, is Carthage Humane Society's longest resident, having currently stayed 397 days. He is happy, playful and very smart. He loves kids and gets along well with other dogs and with cats. He gets excited for dinner time and loves his treats, which means he will be easy to train. He does climb fences, so he is not a dog you want to leave in an open pen. Our trainers from Whyte Dog Academy will come to his new home for two free sessions to help him settle in and work out any issues. To adopt Cedar, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

