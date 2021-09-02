Meet Cedar. This German Shepard mix, who is between the ages of 1 and 2 years old, is Carthage Humane Society's longest resident, having currently stayed 397 days. He is happy, playful and very smart. He loves kids and gets along well with other dogs and with cats. He gets excited for dinner time and loves his treats, which means he will be easy to train. He does climb fences, so he is not a dog you want to leave in an open pen. Our trainers from Whyte Dog Academy will come to his new home for two free sessions to help him settle in and work out any issues. To adopt Cedar, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pets: Cedar
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
CARTHAGE, MO - Victor Joseph (Steve) Saiz, 52, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. A private family celebration of life will be held.
Most Popular
Articles
- Darvin Bentlage: Biden's executive order a first step in change for food production
- Terminally ill boy hospitalized after parade in his honor
- Joplin mother draws 25-year sentence for abuse of 3-year-old daughter
- School officials: Game vandalism, violence reports without merit
- Ipsen nails 42-yard FG to send Joplin past Webb City in thriller
- Carthage CVB faces investigation
- Feds make sweeping arrests in probe of restaurants' use of undocumented workers
- 10 football players to watch in 2021
- Area school districts report more than 70 active COVID-19 cases after first week
- Stepdaughter facing charge of defrauding elderly Lamar man
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.