Meet Cin. This sweet boy’s had a tough life. He tested positive for heartworms, but he went through treatment and has been given the all-clear by the shelter’s veterinarian. He is housebroken and loves long walks. The only thing this guy is missing is a loving family to call his own. To adopt Cin, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

