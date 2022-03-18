Daisy.jpg

Meet Daisy.

 Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Daisy. This girl is a French bulldog/pit bull mix, somewhere between 2 and 4 years of age. She loves snuggles and kisses (who doesn’t?). She is considered “high energy” so she will need plenty of outdoor exercise. She is food motivated, which is good, and knows her “sit” command. Daisy, however, is not a fan of cats. To adopt Daisy, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

