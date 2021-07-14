Meet Fred. This sweet guy is a 1- to 2-year-old male lab mix and has been at the shelter since June 22. He has a high energy level so he will need plenty of daily exercise. He loves to cuddle and give kisses. He gets along with other dogs in the shelter but is intensely interested in cats in the shelter environment. To adopt Lego, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit him at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
courtesy | Joplin humane society
