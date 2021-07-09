Griffin.jpg

 Courtesy | Carthage Humane Society

Meet Griffin. This a Labrador/border collie puppy who is just 12 weeks old. He’s had to face much trauma in his life. His back hip had been broken, and it didn’t heal properly, probably from lack of medical care. Because of this he walks a little strangely. Still, he isn’t in any pain, and he loves everyone he meets. To adopt Griffin, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.courtesy | Carthage humane society

