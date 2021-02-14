Joplin Humane Society
Meet Henry. This 1- to 2-year-old, who has called the Joplin Humane Society home since December, is clearly a hound mix. How do we know? Just look at those adorable ears. Gotta love the hounds and their ears and long, long noses. Like most hounds, Henry is all about high, pure energy. He’s a blur in motion with that oversized nose to the ground, and if you’re not careful, he’ll follow that nose from here to the outskirts of Alba before lifting his head and looking around. If adopted, Henry will need plenty of exercise. And we mean plenty of it. The shelter’s rescue coordinator Kelly Cruzan describes Henry as both “lovable” and “happy.” He also knows several commands, including “sit” and “shake.” But be warned, Henry is no fan of the feline. He’d be most happy in a house without any cats. For further details, contact the shelter at 417-623-3642, ext. 111.
Faithful Friends Animal Advocates
Meet Sky. The first thing you’ll notice in the picture is that big, goofy grin. In fact, it’s rare that Sky can be seen without some type of happy look on her face; it’s the reason why the fine folks at FFAA in Neosho call her a “happy, wiggly girl.” Sadly, Sky has called the FFAA shelter home for 151 days, and she’s ready to go to her forever home. The 47-pound girl “is fun and entertaining,” said shelter director Jess Leach, “and ready to meet her new family.” For further details, contact the shelter at 417-592-2512.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.