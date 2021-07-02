Meet Lizzy. This is an Ibizan hound/Labrador retriever mix who, though still a puppy at 7 months old, tips the scales at 25 pounds. She "has the most beautiful blue eyes you'll ever see," according to the shelter's Renay Minshew. She gets super excited when anyone pays attention to her but will settle down with some loving attention. To adopt Lizzy, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
Available pets: Lizzy
- From staff reports | news@joplinglobe.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WILLARD, MO - Patty L. Hodkin, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ulmer Funeral Home Chapel, Carthage. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CARTHAGE, MO - Tracy Ann Smart, 63, a Communication Solutions employee, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Ulmer Funeral Home, Carthage.
RIVERTON, KS - Jimmy Nelson Lewis, 73, former assembler for King Press, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lowell Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- Divers explore spring at Roaring River State Park
- Woman dragged by car in downtown robbery
- Local hospital: Intensity of COVID-19 illness worsening
- Brewers call up former Crowder ace Ashby
- Toby Teeter to leave Joplin chamber position
- I-44 Scotland interchange east of Joplin could be closed
- Former Joplin football player Roberts-Day solidifies commitment to Baylor
- Joplin school administrators, staff laud Ron Lankford on third retirement
- Rural Sheldon man takes plea deal on rape charges
- Heavy rain hits Seneca, flooding businesses
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.