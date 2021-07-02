Meet Lizzy. This is an Ibizan hound/Labrador retriever mix who, though still a puppy at 7 months old, tips the scales at 25 pounds. She "has the most beautiful blue eyes you'll ever see," according to the shelter's Renay Minshew. She gets super excited when anyone pays attention to her but will settle down with some loving attention. To adopt Lizzy, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit her at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.

