Meet Monty. This 3-year-old shepherd/chow mix is a big boy, weighing in at 90 pounds. He doesn't really care for other male dogs — or chickens — but he's a very loving soul when it comes to his humans, and that's what counts. Sadly, this beautiful boy is stressed from the shelter environment, according to shelter officials, so he's more than ready for his forever home. To adopt Monty, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit him at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.
