Meet Oakley. This Newfoundland mix, somewhere between the ages of 1 and 2, has a sweet face and disposition. He has high energy so lots of exercise is required by him from his owners. He knows the “sit” and “shake” commands, so he’ll be a hit at Christmas parties. He also gets along great with the other dogs at the shelter and seems indifferent to cats. To adopt Oakley, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
