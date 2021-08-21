Meet Snow. This sweetheart has been at the shelter for 114 days. With those long, pointed ears and pink-rimmed eyes, how could she still be at the shelter? Officials want to know. This pit bull mix is approximately 7 to 9 months old, and she is, according to Kelly Cruzan, “such a happy girl” who loves “cuddles and to give kisses.” To adopt Snow, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society
