Meet Tanner (left) and King. These two 6-month-old King Shepard brothers are quite the pair. They are friendly, loving and very loyal. They are good with kids and other animals, and pretty much anyone who comes into contact with them. They already know some commands. If adopted together, which is what shelter officials wish for them, they have a sponsorship for reduced fees. To adopt both Tanner and King together, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit both of them at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage.courtesy | carthage humane society

