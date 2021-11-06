FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “Hamilton,” the stage production that took America by storm, is coming to Northwest Arkansas early next year, and tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 18.
The two-week run of “Hamilton” — 16 performances from Tuesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 3, 2022 — is part of the Walton Arts Center’s ongoing 2021-22 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series, which also includes stage performances of “Mean Girls,” “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”
The Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center, located at 495 W. Dickson St., lies just 85 miles south of Joplin, a drive made easier with last month’s opening of the Bella Vista Bypass on Interstate 49.
“We are excited about the show,” said Jennifer Wilson, with the Walton Arts Center. She added that it’s the first engagement for “Hamilton” in Northwest Arkansas “and our first two-week engagement for any show in several years.”
The number of performances is warranted, she said, due to the continued interest in the show, which has garnered 11 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama since its 2015 debut.
It’s a musical about “America then, as told by America now,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, the artist who wrote the musical, said in 2017. Songs are drawn from a mixture of genres: hip-hop, R&B, pop, soul and traditional show tunes.
“We’re telling the story of old, dead white men, but we’re using actors of color” — Black, Latino and Asian actors playing white Founding Fathers, including Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first secretary of the treasury — “and that makes the story more immediate and more accessible to a contemporary audience,” he said.
“It’s no small feat being able to present ‘Hamilton’ in a theater of our size,” said Scott Galbraith, the center’s vice president of programming and executive producer. “I believe it is a real testament to the industry’s confidence in Northwest Arkansas and is something we can all be proud of.”
Tickets can be purchased by going online at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center or Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account. Ticket prices range from $99 to $199 plus fees; a number of premium seats will be available for $299 plus fees.
Regarding ticket sales, “we’ve had a record number of subscriptions for the 2021-22 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series,” Wilson said. “We expect single ticket sales to be just as strong.”
