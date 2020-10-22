The COVID-19 pandemic raged across the Joplin metro landscape. People were scared; some were hospitalized, others were quarantined, some had already died. A stay-at-home order was in place. Folks couldn’t even attend their church to socialize with friends and loved ones.
It was at this moment when Joplin’s Susan Galloway, pastor of the Victory Faith Center at 730 S. Brownell St., turned her eyes to the skies and asked God for advice.
“I just came to a place, and I told God, ‘I’ve got to do something … something more than what’s going on right now.”
His response?
“He told me ‘to get out in the streets,’” she said. And that’s exactly what she did.
“That’s always been a desire of mine — to get out of the four walls and go out into the public where the people are,” Galloway said. “I think for too long people have sat on their padded pews and done the same routine consistently. It’s why the church is in the state that it’s in … people are getting tired of church as usual — they’ve sat on the pews, and they’ve done their Sunday deal every Sunday without results. But as believers we’re supposed to see results: People saved, healed, set free and delivered. And that has been so absent from” the church establishment.
While she knew things needed to be taken back to their roots, “I didn’t know what exactly that would look like when he said for me to get out in the streets,” Galloway said. But fast forward a few months and those questions have been answered.
Welcome to the Joplin Street Revival. It’s a grassroots effort to get people from all church denominations to pray for the health of the church and the nation. Outdoors, under the sun and clouds.
“That’s how Jesus did it,” she said. “He went around from city to city with miracles, signs and wonders. And that’s what drew the people to him.”
An event will happen around town each Sunday. Most events have been held at Joplin’s Ewert Park over the past few weeks, so last weekend’s bad weather sent everyone indoors at her church located just off Seventh Street. Galloway is encouraging everyone to attend the “Victory for America” event at 6 p.m. Sunday with Rabbi Curt Landry at the Victory Ministry & Sports in Joplin. There, Landry will speak and pray for the health of the nation.
“Every Sunday I’m going to do something,” she said — whether it’s joining city leaders to pray for the safety and health of Joplin’s residents, businesses and law enforcement; or holding impromptu baptisms inside a tub on the park’s lawn.
“Just people praying for different things in our region and in our area; it’s just becoming the church body again,” she continued, likening it to stripping church down to the barest of bones, the way it used to be. “All through Acts, it talks about the body of Christ and what that looks like, and it looks nothing like the church of today where everything is segregated — I’ve got my opinion, you’ve got your opinion, so let’s not talk about it. And that’s not the way Jesus had it. It’s not the way he started; it’s not the way he wanted it to be.”
The first Joplin Street Revival took place on Sept. 20 and was conducted in the parking lot of the Joplin Hobby Lobby, which is closed on Sundays. More than 40 people attended.
“I just set up speakers, and we prayed and worshipped,” she said.
Since that first attempt, subsequent Sunday revivals have grown to nearly 100 people attending. There were 11 physical healings, she said, during the event the Sunday before last. Through the use of a portable baptistery, three people were baptized right there in the park. And on Nov. 1, there will be a bonfire, worship and fellowship — a family event, she said.
“People’s hearts are just melting together, and I think all the divisions from COVID is helping, as well,” Galloway said. “All of those who have felt so lonely and ostracized through all of this are coming together and healing together.
“We’re seeing miracles. We’re seeing salvations,” she added.
Want to know more? Check out the Joplin Street Revival on Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/street.revival.3.
