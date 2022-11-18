The release of a 50th anniversary album and the digitizing of a lifetime of music are introducing an area gospel group to a new generation of fans.
The works of New Bethel, a musical group founded in McDonald County, moved from the world of vinyl and cassettes into the digital realm of streaming services earlier this fall thanks to the efforts of band member Jacob Brower and others.
Brower initiated the digitization process earlier this year as a way to preserve family history. The youngest of three boys, he grew up listening to New Bethel, and he later joined his parents, brothers and others on stage with New Bethel as the group performed gospel music at a variety of venues, including Silver Dollar City.
“It’s really good gospel music that a lot of people haven’t heard,” Brower said. “Quite frankly, there was some music that was too good to waste away on dead technology.”
As the digitizing process progressed, Brower decided to take the music and develop a 50th anniversary album to provide a selection from the group’s 80-plus song catalog, which represents seven studio albums.
Thus “All I Needed: The 50th Anniversary Collection” came into existence. The project, named after what Brower said is the group’s best single, contains 16 songs spanning the decades.
“This album is the result of me putting together what is basically a mixtape of my family’s history and the great gospel music I enjoyed growing up that helped shape my childhood,” Brower said, adding he was 15 when the group completed its last studio album. “It’s really good music which wasn’t being heard.”
From musician to producer
Brower said this is the first New Bethel album in his lifetime on which he does not appear on as a musician. He had joined the group playing the tambourine and ukulele, and in later years he performed with the mandolin and drums and provided vocals.
But on this album, he is the producer.
“Once I took myself out of the equation, I had a blast approaching this project as a fan,” Brower said. “I wanted to find 16 songs so (that) if you had never heard them before, it would represent New Bethel.”
Eight of the songs on the anniversary album come from the “Come Back Again” release. The remaining eight come from a mix of albums spanning the group’s collection.
Brower said he approached combining the music as he would have if he had created a playlist. It kicks off with “Steppin’ On the Clouds,” a song off the group’s first album, and closed with “All I Needed.”
Although any musical group evolves as time goes on, New Bethel’s music has remained gospel at heart. Brower said songs on the anniversary album represent the Southern, bluegrass, a cappella, folk, contemporary, country and pre-disco genres.
“Each era and each song has its own distinct sound,” Brower said. “You’re going to get a blessing from this album, or you’re simply going to enjoy some great music — hopefully both.”
Beginnings
New Bethel began in the 1970s when Elbert Chandler and his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bill Brower, and cousins Ronnie Tosh and Laura Lee Bransetter began performing at New Bethel Church near Anderson in McDonald County. The church, which recently marked its 75th anniversary, was founded by Elbert and Tressie Chandler.
After gaining recognition at the church, band members began to perform at venues in the area and later across the region, Brower said.
A chance viewing of an advertisement in The Joplin Globe, promoting auditions for what was then known as the Mountain Folk Music Festival and later the American Folk Music Festival, opened the door for the group to perform at Silver Dollar City in Branson.
“They wanted musical acts to come to a hotel in Springfield for auditions,” Brower said. “They went, auditioned and were hired for the music festival. So in a way, The Joplin Globe helped get them started.”
From 1975 to the mid-1990s, New Bethel was Silver Dollar City’s house gospel band at the Wilderness Church. In the 1990s, when crowds grew in size, the group performed at larger venues throughout the park.
By the mid-1990s, the group also performed throughout the Midwest and South. Its touring schedule slowed as the 1990s came to a close, but members still do occasional one-time performances.
New Bethel’s most recent lineup, beyond original members Bill and Debbie Brower, includes Tony, Darrin, Angela, Laurie and Jacob Brower. Other members are Rick Armstrong and Jeff Bergen.
Preserving history
Brower said he found digitizing the group’s music a way to preserve the auditory history of his family.
Now younger members of the family, including his nieces and nephews, have discovered the music and have become New Bethel fans. Others discover the music through word-of-mouth recommendations.
To commemorate New Bethel’s heritage, Brower used a photo of the church, taken as the 75th anniversary celebration was underway inside, for the album’s art. Even the font, used to stylize the group’s name, is a throwback to the way the first album appeared in the 1970s.
Brower and his wife, Kara, now live in Springfield with their 2-year-old daughter. Brower’s parents, now retired, still live in Anderson, while his brothers live in the Joplin area.
Brower’s mother worked in health care, while his father served as a music teacher in the Joplin, Neosho and McDonald County school districts. Bill Brower now manages the license bureau in Pineville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.