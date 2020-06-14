A Joplin comedian is serious about getting back to work.
"I'm grateful to get back out on the road," said Cameron Summers, a comedian who has become famous across the region performing as the Copenhagen Bandit.
Bars and other gathering places, at the back of the list for reopening in the wake of the pandemic, are finally getting a chance to open with limited audiences. Blackthorn Pizza & Pub's first major show since the stay-at-home order will feature the Bandit on Friday as well as comedians Travis Pratt and Layton Flatt.
Summers has been portraying the Copenhagen Bandit since 2012. After starting out doing reviews of different smokeless tobacco products, the videos captured attention. In 2017, he started doing more with the personality and became a viral star of sorts.
He made the jump to full-time comedian in 2019, with goals of touring eight months out of the year. However, just like many other performing artists, the pandemic threw those plans out the window.
Summers has stayed busy, however. He's still kept up with recording at least two videos a week, and merchandise sales have continued. But that's nothing compared with the thrill — and income generation — of touring, he said.
"I sell some T-shirts online, but it's the fans who support me at shows," Summers said. "They keep the ball rolling."
Summers has already done a handful of performances, including a recent show in Springfield for 25 people. Though he doesn't have exact numbers, he knows a similar limit will be in place for his Joplin show Friday.
He has also been busy writing during his downtime, as well as catching up on colleagues.
"I've been writing a lot at home and watching other comedians on TV, then missing doing it myself," Summers said.
Admission: $10.
Details: 417-623-2485.
