Every year, people with Medicare get to explore new choices and choose the health and drug plans that work best for them. This is the time of year where you can switch from your current health and prescription drug plan to a different plan, or even enroll for the first time.
The Annual Open Enrollment period is October 15 through December 7. This gives people with Medicare a full seven weeks to compare and make decisions, and ensures that they will have essential plan materials and membership cards in hand on Jan. 1, 2020, when their new coverage starts.
Below are the changes that a Medicare beneficiary can make during the Open Enrollment Period every year:
• Enroll in a new Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
• Change from one Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plan to a new Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
• Enroll in a Part C Medicare Advantage Plan with Prescription Drugs.
• Change from one Part C Medicare Advantage Plan to a new Part C Medicare Advantage Plan.
• Return to original Medicare and purchase a Medicare Supplement and enroll in a Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plan.
• Return to original Medicare only and enroll in a Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plan
• Or return to original Medicare with no Part D plan. (Don’t forget there is a penalty for not enrolling in a Part D Medicare Prescription Drug plan when first eligible.)
If you have Medicare but are not enrolled in a prescription drug plan, this is the perfect time to sign up. If you are on a drug plan but are unhappy with it, consider changing companies during open enrollment. It is important to sign up for Part D or switch your plan early on during open enrollment. The longer you wait, the harder it will be to get an appointment as agencies get busy during this time of year.
So what’s new for Part D plans in 2020?
The initial deductible for Part D plans will increase by $20 to $435 in 2020.
The initial coverage limit will increase from $3,820 in 2019 to $4,020 in 2020.
The Out of Pocket Threshold will increase from $5,100 in 2019 to $6,350 in 2020.
The final Donut Hole discount kicks in — Part D enrollees will receive a 75% Donut Hole discount on the total cost of their brand name drugs purchased while in the Donut Hole. Medicare Part D beneficiaries who reach the Donut Hole will also pay a maximum of 25% co-pay on generic drugs purchased while in the Coverage Gap.
Of the 28 Medicare Part D plans available in Missouri for 2020, eight plans will lower their premiums and 15 will increase their premiums. Currently, 92.1% of Missouri residents enrolled in a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan are enrolled in one of the 15 plans with a premium increase. The average premium increase for members of these plans will be $5.51 per month.
Overall, the average monthly 2020 prescription drug plan premiums in Missouri will decrease 10.37% from a 2019 average monthly premium of $50.32 to a 2020 average Part D plan premium of $39.95.
The total number of stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plans will increase from 26 in 2019 to 28 in 2020 in Missouri.
The premiums within Missouri will range from $13.20 (Humana Walmart Value Rx Plan (PDP) in Missouri) to $89.00 (Express Scripts Medicare — Choice (PDP) in Missouri) — as compared to the 2019 Missouri monthly premium range of $15.00 to $101.90.
More Medicare Part D plans will have a monthly premium under $25 per month. Last year, only four plans were under that threshold. Eight plans will be available for 2020.
Low-Income Subsidy recipients in Missouri who qualify for full “Extra Help” will find that more Part D plans qualify for the $0 premium in 2020.
Please note, if you received “Extra Help” in 2019 and your plan does not qualify for the $0 premium in 2020, you may be automatically moved to a new Part D plan that does qualify for the $0 premium. If this occurs, please check to be sure that your prescriptions are covered on your new plan. If your prescriptions are not covered, you can switch to a plan that will cover your medications.
We know this can be overwhelming and confusing for many. Anyone interested in signing up for or switching their Part D plan is invited to make an appointment at the Area Agency on Aging for a counseling appointment. You will be asked to bring a list of your prescriptions and their dosages, as well as your Medicare card (make sure you bring your new Medicare card). We can look up your medications to find out which Part D plan will be the most cost effective for you.
This will give you plenty
of time to review the different companies and how much you would pay to have their drug coverage. Remember, we are not able to dis-enroll anyone from a Medicare Advantage plan, only enroll in or switch the stand alone Medicare Part D plans.
Charlotte Foust and I are taking limited appointments this year, so please call ahead at 417-781-7562.
Allison Riddle is the community services director for AAAX.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.