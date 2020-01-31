NEVADA, Mo. — Marty Scott wouldn’t be too shocked if he qualified for a Guinness world record based on the amount of times he’s played the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” live.
Roleplaying George Harrison as a member of the Branson-based Liverpool Legends, Scott will flip the radio switch when he hears the song’s opening line: “Hey Jude, don’t make it bad.”
“I love playing it,” said the American actor/musician, who only dons Harrison’s Liverpool accent when he’s portraying the lead guitarist of the Fab Four on stage, whether it’s at their theater in Branson, at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City or next month in numerous Ukraine cities half the world away. “I just don’t really listen to it on the radio ... not the whole way.” Regardless — “there are so many Beatles songs out there, and there are such big fans of the music, it’s never a chore.”
The Beatles tribute band will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts on the Cottey College campus.
“We are actors. We’re also musicians. We put on a show; we try our hardest to make it as much of an experience as we can, to give (the audiences) a taste of what (Beatlemania) might have been like,” Scott said.
The Beatles, along with Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, are considered three of the top rock bands of all time, with the former ranked at the top more often than not. While few students attending Cottey College today were alive during The Beatles’ unprecedented run from 1957 to 1970, they still know the songs and lyrics by heart. That’s the legacy the band has left behind, Scott said, half a century later.
“We play big shows around the world, playing 10,000-seat arenas, and people just go insane,” he said. “Even then, it’s probably not what the Beatles experienced, we just get a taste of it.
The enthusiastic crowds, wherever they play, “make you feel like a rock star.”
Scott was handpicked by Louise Harrison, George Harrison’s sister, to play her brother in the band he created, naming it the Liverpool Legends. Not only do the four band members have to look like the real-life Beatles on stage, but they have to sound like them. While some tribute bands can blur the lines with various sounds and songs of the bands they’re mimicking, the four Legends musicians can’t do that: “We can’t take liberties,” Scott said. “We play everything note for note. Every day. We’re in character. It’s not that easy. It’s a challenge.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Details: 417-667-8181, ext. 2186.
