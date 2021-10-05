Harvey and Virginia Bendure, of Waco, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
They were married on Oct. 7, 1971, at North Joplin Christian Church. The couple have three daughters: Aimee Brumit, of Alba; Susannah Clark, of Webb City; and Ruth Stamper, of Carl Junction; as well as nine grandchildren.
A 50th anniversary celebration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carl Junction Christian Church. Cards are welcome, but no gifts.
